Metropolitan Police opens internal investigation after officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police has opened an internal investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred early on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Chester Street Southeast just before 2 a.m. on Saturday for reports of an aggravated assault and sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, 49-year-old Donald Willis Jr. of Southeast D.C., armed with a rifle. After he ignored multiple commands to drop his weapon, an MPD officer discharged his service weapon, causing the suspect to drop his and flee the scene in a nearby vehicle.

Metropolitan Police recovered two weapons involved in this incident, one of which is the rifle officers saw Willis armed with when they arrived on scene.

The suspect was later involved in a crash on the 1700 block of W Street Southeast and a second gun, which MPD believes was also discharged by the suspect, was found nearby.

Second gun involved in the incident which police believe was also discharged by Willis.

Neither the officer nor the suspect sustained injuries from this incident.

Willis is now facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition, and unlawful discharge of a firearm, as well as carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

The officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave and body camera footage from the incident is currently under review.