Metropolitan Police Officer placed on leave after federal investigation

Washington-DC

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A member of the Metropolitan Police Department is being investigated by local and federal agencies.

Chief Robert Contee held a press conference just moments ago to address the ongoing investigation.
Details are limited at this time but the chief confirms that concerns about this officer were brought to his attention and based on those concerns the chief had him placed on paid administrative leave.

The Department of Justice, FBI and US Attorney’s office are involved in the investigation.

“When we talk about transparency and accountability, we want to make sure that our members, the members of the Metropolitan Police Department have the utmost trust of the communities we serve,” said Contee. “Based on my review of the concerns that were raised, it was my call to put this member in this current status.”

The Chief would not give the officer’s name, rank, or specifics on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories