Metropolitan police looking for arson suspects who threw Molotov cocktails into building

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police are looking for two suspects that were involved in an arson early on Saturday morning.

MPD is looking to identify two suspects who threw Molotov cocktails into a store in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast at around midnight. The building then caught fire and the suspects then fled the scene.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects from the time of the incident. One of the suspects wearing a blue hooded jacket and the second wearing a dark green or camouflage hooded jacket.

Suspect 1 pictured on surveillance video. Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both suspects are wearing black masks.

Suspect 2 pictured on surveillance video. Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metropolitan Police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.