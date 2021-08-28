Metropolitan Police investigating multiple overnight homicides

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police are investigating multiple shootings which all occurred on Saturday night.

The first homicide occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Friday night in the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. Police responded to the area for a reported shooting and found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. Emergency response personnel observed the victim showed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until he was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police have since identified the deceased as 28-year-old Leonzo Shaw who has no fixed address.

Two additional adult male victims were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police also responded to a second homicide in the 1400 block of Parkwood Place, Northeast at around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police were originally dispatched to a reported shooting and found an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police have identified the victim as 55-year-old Thomas Precious Wynder who does not have a fixed address.

Wynder was transported to an area hospital by D.C. EMS but after all life-saving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead. Two other victims, one adult male and one adult female, were also transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Metro Police are currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about any of these cases can call 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text to 50411.