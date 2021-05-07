Metrobus to expand late night service on 36 routes across DMV

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metro announced it will add service until 2 a.m. on 36 of its busiest Metrobus routes beginning June 6. The service change will bring Metrobus service to 85 percent of pre-pandemic service levels to accommodate returning bus riders.

The following Metrobus routes will extend until 2 a.m., seven days a week:

  • DC:  32, 33, 36, 38B, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6, A8, G8, H4, L2, P6, S2, U5, V2, W2, W4, X2
  • MD: A12, C4, D12, F4, J2, K6, P12, T18, Y2, Z8
  • VA: 1A, 7A, 10A, 16E, 23B, 28A, 38B 

Additionally, beginning July 10, Fairfax Connector will assume operations of five Metrobus routes – 3T, 15K, 3A, 29C and 29W — to restore service to key areas in Fairfax County with connections to the McLean, East Falls Church, West Falls Church, and Pentagon Metrorail Stations.

For more information, click here.

