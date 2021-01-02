Metrobus technology tracks bus capacity

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metrobus customers can now see how crowded a bus is before it arrives through technology on every bus, sensing when customers get on and get off.

WMATA CEO and General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement:

“Metro is doing our part to help Metro customers feel safe when traveling, and we’re proud to release this new tool to help customers make more informed travel decisions.”

This is how it works — The map, powered by Google, displays bus routes, showing buses approaching a stop, their estimated time of arrival and their capacity. If the bus says there’s “many seats available” the bus is less than 25% occupied. If it says there are “few seats available” the bus could be anywhere from 25%-49% occupied and if the bus is “full” it is occupied at 50% or greater.

To see the find your bus route, go to buseta.wmata.com.