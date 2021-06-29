Metro to replace 1,200 faregates across 91 stations

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metro recently installed modernized faregates at six rail stations as part of a pilot and plans to replace all aging faregate technology systemwide.

According to a release from WMATA, the new faregates include enhanced safety features, larger displays and faster processing that will make passing through the gates quicker and easier.

The test faregates were installed at Clarendon, Dunn Loring, Gallery Place, Glenmont, Waterfront and West Falls Church stations for customers to try out as part of a month-long project. Once testing is complete, Metro will begin the systemwide replacement as early as next month.

The new faregates will replace more than 1,200 faregates across all 91 stations and are expected to take one year to complete the installation.

In a statement, Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld said, “Metro’s faregates are more than 25 years old and at the end of their useful life… Modernizing our fare payment technology will take Metro into the future. Customers can already pay with their mobile devices and soon new and improved faregates will make it quicker, and easier for anyone to ride.”

Additionally, this fall, Metro will replace approximately 2,500 parking meters with pay stations offering more convenient payment options. Next year, Metrobus customers will also benefit from new fareboxes that will be installed across Metro’s fleet of more than 1,500 buses.

If you have a Metro first-generation SmarTrip card, issued in 2012 or earlier, you will need to replace it since it will no longer be compatible with the new faregates. To learn more, click here.