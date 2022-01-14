Metro to keep 7000 series cars off tracks for 90 more days, D.C. leaders call for full service restorations

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metrorail riders and commuters will have to wait a little longer for full rail service to be restored, as WMATA announced this week its 7000 series railcars will be out of service for at least three more months.

The cars were first removed from service back in the fall after a train derailed in Northern Virginia. This announcement comes after WMATA started to reintroduce hundreds of 7000 series cars back into their fleet several weeks ago before pulling them again.

Metro says the main safety concerns on the 7000 series cars have to deal with their wheelsets.

The announcement from Metro came a day after District Councilmembers sent a letter to Metro seeking answers for the disruption of service and lack of communication. At-large Councilmember Christina Henderson, who wrote the letter, said, “Right now, we have no part of our system that is running to one hundred percent capacity and no part of our system where I feel like the average D.C. resident feels one hundred percent confident that they’re going to show up to a platform or bus stop and it’s going to show up on time.”

Last evening, I sent a letter to @wmata. I am proud to have every member of the Committee on Transportation & the Environment sign on with me.



We are requesting the restoration of regular weekday bus service, reliable arrival/departure times, and a testing protocol for drivers. pic.twitter.com/nqoOx1Ugp4 — CM Christina Henderson (@CMCHenderson) January 13, 2022

“Our ask still remains the same,” Councilmember Henderson said. “As quickly and safely as we can, we need to bring the WMATA lines to full service.” In the meantime, Council would like to see improvements to the communication about decisions and reliability of current services. “This is a true strain on the system, but also I am worried about the overall trust that people have about using WMATA in the future.”

The Council will be getting a briefing from WMATA on Tuesday, January 18, before the Committee of the Whole meets, and will be following up again about their letter before the end of January.

To see the updated Metrobus or Metrorail service, click here.