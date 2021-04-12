Metro to begin phasing out old SmarTrip cards

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — You might want to check to see if you have an original Metro SmarTrip card: the transit service announced it will begin investing in new fare gates and fare boxes that are no longer compatible with the old cards.

On its website, Metro stated that “the best way to tell if you need to replace your card is to check the serial number on the back. All newer SmarTrip cards start with the serial number “0167,” any others will need to be replaced.”

The picture below details what you should be looking for:

Credit: WMATA

Metro will begin replacing fare gates at stations in June, with all stations expected to have new fare gates next year.

The transit service is getting the word out so customers have time to plan accordingly and make the switch to the new card. Customers can go online, in-person, or call to switch and transfer any balance to a new SmarTrip card.

For more information, click here.