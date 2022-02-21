Metro says old SmarTrip cards new to be replaced by March 1

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metro riders will soon have to ditch their old metro cards and get a new and improved one before next month.

Metro says their installing new fare gates at rail stations and will begin upgrading fareboxes on Metro buses in the fall. Any SmarTrip cards purchased before 2012 will no longer work and must be replaced by March 1.

To see if a card needs to be replaced, riders can check the back of it off their card, and If they DONT see a set of numbers that begins with 0-1-6-7, then it has to replace.

Metro stated:

“Visit our Metro Sales Office located at the Metro Center Station to replace your card in person. The Metro Sales Office is open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 am-12 pm. If you are a SmartBenefits participant, you can initiate the online card replacement process at any time.”

For more information visit: Go Card Replacement | WMATA