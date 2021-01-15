Metro rail closures effective through Jan. 21

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 11 Metro rail stations have already closed in DC with an additional two closing on Saturday to accommodate the expanded security perimeter through Jan. 21.

WMATA Inauguration Service Map. Credit: WMATA

During DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s press conference, General Manager of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Paul Wiedefeld, said he is working with DC Police Chief Contee and US Secret Service to ensure the safety of employees and customers. Metro riders can expect to see increased police presence.

“What the customers will see is a stepped-up transit police presence. We’ve also reached out to other transit agencies and you will see police officers from Baltimore, New York, New Jersey, Chicago, New Orleans, Denver, San Francisco also in our system throughout this week,” said Wiedefeld during the press conference.

Wiedefeld closed by stating, “I know this is inconvenient for our customers and for a lot of business in the area but it’s necessary for their safety as well.”

Starting Friday, trains will operate on typical Saturday service frequencies, (every 12 minutes on the Red Line/15 minutes on all other lines) bypassing closed stations.

Residents are still encouraged by local officials to stay out of the downtown area.