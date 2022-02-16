Metro police searching for homicide suspect

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3800 block of 9th Street Southeast on Feb. 15.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at around 8:28 p.m. They found Vincent Robinson, 20-years-old, of Southeast DC, with apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. When DC Fire and EMS arrived, they discovered that Robinson was dead. The victim stayed at the site until he was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.