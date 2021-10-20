Metro Police Officer involved in off-duty shooting, one suspect on the run

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of 28th St. Northwest, according to MPD Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict.

Around 12:18 a.m., officers responded to the listed location above for a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they located an off-duty officer flagging them down.

Preliminary investigation shows that the off-duty MPD officer was intervening an ongoing armed robbery, with two suspects involved. One of the suspects was armed. They approached a car with three people inside, demanded for the car, cash and other belongings from the passengers. When the officer engaged, shots were fired by both the armed suspect and the off-duty officer according to MPD.

One of the suspects was arrested and MPD recovered a semi-automatic pistol from the location.

The second suspect is still at large and is described as:

A black male

Black top with white reflective lettering

Dark pants

White shoes

Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099.

