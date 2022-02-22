Metro improves weekday Red Line services

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — Metro riders are in for a treat, starting February 22, 2022, the metro redline will have improvements to their weekday services.

Metro says Red Line trains will operate every ten minutes instead of every 12 minutes. All other lines have trains every 20 minutes, metro says riders can expect to see trains as often as every seven to ten minutes at stations served by various lines across the system.

“We know every minute counts when you have somewhere to be, so we’re working hard to safely put as many trains into service as possible,” said General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld. “We thank our customers for their continued support as we work to do our part to support the region’s recovery.”

