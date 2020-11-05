Metro contemplates two station name changes

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two DMV counties have requested Metro to change two station names to better fit the community.

As Tysons Corner is starting to be more familiarly referred to as simply Tysons, Virginia, Fairfax County has asked Metro to drop the word “corner” from the current Tysons Corner Station.

In Maryland, Prince George’s County has asked Metro to change the name of Prince George’s Plaza Station, to “Hyattsville Crossing” to match the current West Hyattsville Station.

Fortunately for Metro, if the Board approves the new names, they will not have to cover any of the costs of new signage, maps, reprogramming systems, and more that come with a name change. Metro’s policy, adopted in 2012, makes the county commit to funding all costs.

This story will be updated with Metro’s decision.