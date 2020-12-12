Metro board preliminarily approves budget

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metro Board of Directors voted to move forward with the general managers proposed budget that would cut one-quarter of the normal $2 billion in annual operating expenses.

The board’s approval of the budget is the first step in the annual budget process. Now that the vote has been taken, it formally opens up the door for the public to weigh in.

Board of Directors Chairman, Paul Smedberg, said, “As predicted the outlook is grim with a historic shortfall of half a billion dollars.” The budget deficit puts the Metro system in a tough situation, with resolutions that are catching flack. Matt Letourneau, Board Alternate Director said, “We have to do whatever we can to keep this system afloat during this time of incredibly depressed revenue and that necessitates a proposal like this.”

Over 40 public comments were submitted before this week’s meeting. For twenty minutes, the board read and listened to those comments that were filled with concerns and unhappiness surrounding the proposed changed. Judith Lazell, D.C. Ward 3 Resident, said, “I think it’s basically a slap in the face to the essential workers who have kept this city fed and well during this pandemic who may rely on these services, on the weekend especially.” Another District resident said in an email, “So many are struggling and this is a horrible way to kick them while they’re down.”

The public is not alone in thinking it’s unacceptable, and the Board of Directors is looking to our countries leaders for help. General Manager and CEO, Paul Wiedefeld, said, “We will continue to make every effort to get additional federal funding on behalf of our employees who are facing layoffs, and our customers who need the service to get to essential jobs, including the federal workers traveling to the pentagon.”

Board of Directors Chairman Paul Smedberg said, “It’s only the beginning of the budget conversation. It is now the time to hear from you, our customers, and stakeholders.” A comment period for the budget proposal will begin mid-January and last for three to four weeks. The Board is expected to approve the final budget in March.