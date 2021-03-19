Metro announces a $2.2 billion project to expand railcar fleet

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metro announced that it is awarding a $2.2 billion contract to Hitachi Rail with a plan to bring at least 256 new 8000-series rail cars to the DMV.

Recently, Metro added 7,000-series railcars, with updated technology, to their fleet. CEO Paul Wiedefeld said adding the 8,000-series railcars is a continuation of advancement for Metro, eventually eliminating the 2,000 and 3,000 edition rail cars, dating back to the 1980s.

“The new railcars will take everything customers love about the 7000-series and incorporate the latest technology and features that will serve hundreds of millions of passengers over the cars’ 40-year lifespan,” said Wiedefeld.

The new railcars will feature more digital screens, dynamic maps, electrical outlets and more. Additionally, the railcars will be built to be energy-efficient and they’ll also have more security cameras.

Hitachi is currently building railcars for transit systems in Baltimore, Honolulu and Miami.

