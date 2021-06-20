Men at D.C. shelter receive free haircuts, clothes for Father’s Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — With the snip of some scissors and the zip of jacket, men at the 801 East Men’s Shelter are changing their looks and their lives.

The event was sponsored by media company Juss Swag TV and Curly Clipper Repair and Barbering Services. Volunteers say it’s giving back to their brothers, like Raymond Lyons — once a resident at the shelter, he is hoping to help others by sharing his path to recovery.

“It represents a new beginning, it represents love, once you come from a pool of love then you can make proper decisions, you can be bold and you can be working in victory,” said Lyons.

Another D.C. resident giving back is Douglas Conerly, a former resident at shelter, he now comes back regularly to visit Robert Lewis, who has been living at the shelter.

“I feel about him the way I feel about myself. I feel like that about you. I feel that God’s got something for you, that you’re going to get back with your family, it’s going to be like you never went through this,” Conerly said to Lewis.

Lewis, who can’t be with his family on Father’s Day, says the event gives him a renewed hope that one day, he will.

“I don’t expect everything to go as well as planned because I know there’s a lot of bumps in the road, but I’m going to overcome those bumps, and I’m gonna keep it moving,” said Lewis.

135 men and fathers at the shelter participated in the event.