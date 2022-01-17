Memorial Foundation holds annual wreath laying ceremony virtually

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial was adorned with a wreath in honor of M.L.K. Day. Due to inclement weather, the Memorial Foundation held the annual ceremony virtually rather than in person.

The M.L.K. Jr. Memorial is the first memorial on the National Mall to pay tribute to an African-American and non-president. The wreath-laying ceremony featured musical artists and guest speakers who spoke about Dr. King’s impact on their lives. Bishop William J. Barber II said, “If we say we honor Dr. King, then we must be clear about who he was and what he was doing when he was murdered, and therefore what we must do if we are serious about continuing to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.”