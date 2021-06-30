Memorial for local COVID-19 victims pops up at D.C. coffee shop

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A Yellow Heart Memorial honoring the victims of COVID-19 has popped up in a D.C. coffee shop, Creative Grounds D.C.

The memorial showcases locals who succumbed to the virus and gives loved ones a place to honor them.

“We were robbed of so many years with our loved ones,” Jeneffer Haynes, who lost her brother to COVID-19, said.

The loss that millions around the world feel has lost its meaning to some.

“A lot of our loved ones are just a number to people who have been affected by it directly,” Haynes explained.

The Yellow Heart Memorial works to show that the losses are more than just a number. Each spot on the memorial gives an image and name to the person who died. Some have the date of death as well.

“(Yellow Heart Memorial) was started in Texas, and has grown to be throughout the entire nation.” Lakecia Muchison, whose mother is honored in the memorial, said.

“When I noticed she was doing the yellow hearts, putting them around everywhere, of course I signed my mom up immediately,” Haynes said.

As the memorial grows and travels across other places in the D.M.V., the memory and honor of their loved ones will follow.

“Just being able to walk into a coffee shop and see my mother’s face or an image, something representing COVID period, it means a lot to me,” Murchison said.

The memorial not only keeps their loved ones’ memories alive, but it recognizes the first responders and veterans who lost their lives in the pandemic as well.

The memorial will stay up at Creative Grounds D.C. until August, when it will be moved to another place.

If you lost a loved one to COVID-19 and would like their name or picture to be displayed on the Yellow Heart Memorial, you can send an email to yellowheartdmv@gmail.com to have it added.