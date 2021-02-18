Members of the Asian community speak up against the discrimination

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Since the pandemic began there have been reports of racial discrimination against Asians and Asian-Americans. Many people have faulted the Asian community for the spread of COVID-19.

Told myself I’m not going to accept this.

Chinese flu, Wuhan virus, Kung Fu flu, are just some of the derogatory language people of Asian descent have endured.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, many Asians have been victims of hate speech and now some are even being attacked and blamed for the spread of COVID-19.

“We are being blamed, and it is so important that we speak up and stand up for what is right. Instead of pointing blame, we should all work together to combat the virus. I hope we can put an end to this hate and replace it with unity and inclusion,” said Elizabeth Chung, Executive Director of the Asian American Center of Frederick.

According to the Human Rights Watch in the United States, there have been over 100 reports of Asian-Americans being harassed in public or kicked out of businesses or transportations but advocates say stay strong and show strength for your culture.

Advocates say although this is a scary time, it’s important for everyone, specifically the Asian community to use their voice and spread awareness in order to create change.