Members of Congress push for nationwide paid sick leave, especially during public health emergencies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — As the coronavirus spreads throughout the country without a vaccine to prevent it, one of the CDC’s best recommendations is to stay home when you’re sick. For a significant portion of the country, that’s not possible without paid leave.

More than 32 million private sector workers are unable to earn paid sick days.

Members of the U.S. House and Senate, led by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Senator Patty Murray of Washington, are advocating for new legislation that requires all employers to allow workers to accrue seven days of paid sick leave. The bill would also provide an additional 14 days available in the event of a public health emergency, like the coronavirus.

“Members of Congress can stay home — others may — but people can’t. They’re not going to get paid. So that’s why it’s critically important that we face this issue and we do something about it as quickly as we can,” said DeLauro.

“If we don’t act on doing something as obvious as paid sick days what we are doing is perpetuating the economic inequities that are going to be even more rampant — the gap will be even wider — and our ability to recover from this, let alone the suffering and harm, will be huge,” Murray said during a press call on Monday morning with DeLauro and Congressman David Trone and Congressman Don Beyer of Maryland and Virginia.

“These are the jobs that are in retail, that are in restaurants, that are in hospitality, that are touching millions and millions of other people,” said Trone. “The exact folks who we want to be home should be at home and they need to get paid.”

Congressman Beyer, vice chair of the Joint Economic Committee, weighed in on the economic ramifications the coronavirus may bring to the country. “The people in the lowest paid jobs are not only the ones without health insurance but these are the jobs that are going to be hit hard by this — it’s not just cruise ships,” he said. “We’re going to have to be thinking about what kind of economic stimulus could pull us out of the potential recession coronavirus is going to bring.”