Members of Congress ask President Trump to cancel his Fourth of July parade

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Trump Administration is reportedly still planning to hold its second July 4th parade in Washington, D.C. this summer. On Tuesday, members of Congress, led by Representative Don Beyer, wrote a letter to Secretaries Esper and Bernhardt of the Department of Defense and the Department of the Interior, respectively, requesting they cancel the event.

Congressman Beyer says he was “sadly not surprised” when he heard the parade had not been canceled. “[President Trump said] he was going to open up on Easter Sunday and then his epidemiological advisor said, ‘Mr. President, that’s crazy,’ and then he backed off,” he said. “So I’m hoping he will follow the science, he will follow the advice of the wise healthcare officials around him, and not do this thing.”

In their letter, the Democrats from Virginia, Maryland and D.C. said the National Capital Region is experiencing some of the worst impacts of the pandemic and that confirmed cases and deaths are still on the rise. They said it is likely that many businesses will remain closed and social distancing will be encouraged through the summer. “Should the president continue his plan to hold another ‘Salute to America’ event,” they wrote, “it would have detrimental impacts on not only those that live in the National Capital Region, but all those who travel in from other areas of the country to attend.” Last year’s parade attracted thousands of visitors from out of the area, many of whom will rely on public transportation – another cause for concern.

They also expressed their concerns about the event’s multimillion dollar price tag, a big price to pay during the country’s economic downturn. The 2019 event cost taxpayers over $5 million.

