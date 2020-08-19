Mei Xiang’s keepers move office into nursery ahead of giant panda birth

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Zoo is continuing to keep a close watch on Mei Xiang the giant panda. She is pregnant, and veterinarians says she could give birth any day now.

Keepers have already converted their office into a nursery, ready to help the newborn panda, if needed. Mei Xiang has been moved into a den. The National Zoo says many people have asked about the size of the den because it looks small for the giant panda. Zookeepers say giant pandas in the wild are accustomed to giving birth in small dens.

“In China’s Wolong Reserve, pandas make their dens in large hollow conifer trees, with a diameter of about 3 feet, or in caves with a little bedding of twigs,” said the National Zoo. “[Mei Xiang] always has access to her larger enclosures, though for the first few months of the cub’s life she will spend the vast majority of her time in the den with the cub.”

🐼 How does our animal care team prepare for a giant panda cub? Keepers converted their office into a nursery! The team is ready to step in and help Mei Xiang, if need be. She may give birth in the coming days. 👀🎥 PANDA CAM: https://t.co/99lBTV2w92. #PandaStory #Cubwatch pic.twitter.com/4cL0Yl4In4 — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 19, 2020

The National Zoo is continuing to stream live updates on Mei Xiang’s pregnancy. You can watch a live feed on the zoo’s panda cam here.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM