MD Rep. Andy Harris sets off metal detector on House floor with a concealed firearm

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., speaks during a news conference with members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) set off a metal detector in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday afternoon. Upon being asked to step aside for screening, Harris was found to be carrying a concealed gun in his suit coat. Capitol Police are investigating the incident, according to a police spokeswoman.

Harris had been attempting to enter the House chamber when he was stopped at the security checkpoint. After being turned away due to the weapon, Harris requested Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) take the gun, but Katko refused. While Harris has a permit to carry, Katko does not.

Harris left and returned to the security checkpoint a few minutes later, and was able to enter the House floor without setting off the metal detector.

Harris’ chief of staff, Bryan Shuy, released a statement on Friday on Harris’ behalf.

Because his and his family’s lives have been threatened by someone who has been released awaiting trial, for security reasons, the congressman never confirms whether he nor anyone else he’s with are carrying a firearm for self-defense. As a matter of public record, he has a Maryland Handgun Permit. And the congressman always complies with the House metal detectors and wanding. The Congressman has never carried a firearm on the House floor.

While the public is not allowed to bring firearms onto Capitol grounds, members of Congress are permitted to transport them on Capitol grounds so long as they are unloaded and securely wrapped. Members are also allowed to keep guns in their offices in the same condition. However, legislatures are not permitted to bring guns onto the House or the Senate floors.

This incident comes barely two weeks after Harris faced criticism from the MD Democratic Party for his behavior before and after the insurrection at the Capitol.

Harris has also recently stated that he will be seeking a seventh term in office in 2022.