WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Court of Appeals agreed with the Board of Elections ruling on Thursday that Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie is not qualified to run for attorney general in the District of Columbia.

McDuffie was disqualified earlier this month after it was found he did not meet the minimum qualifications of being an “actively engaged” lawyer in the District for at least five years in the last decade. McDuffie has a law degree and is a member of the bar and said his position as a councilmember in the district qualifies his candidacy.

The Board of Elections said Kenyan McDuffie’s interpretation creates a misunderstanding around qualifications for would-be candidates who may work in the legal field but are not attorneys.

The campaign for McDuffie said it disagrees with the court’s ruling, saying it “is contrary to the language, legislative history and intent of the statute.”

The councilmember said he plans to fight the ruling and will file an emergency stay while his campaign waits for a rehearing by the full D.C. Court of Appeals, which will review Thursday’s panel decision.

The primary election for D.C. Attorney General will be June 21, 2022.