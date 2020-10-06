McConnell denies Kaine’s request to delay SCOTUS confirmation

Kaine also requested the Senate be recessed until November 4, not until October 19. Leader McConnell denied that request.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump recover from the coronavirus, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to delay the Senate’s Supreme Court confirmation process.

Kaine and his wife tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in May. He believes he contracted the coronavirus while he worked on the CARES Act on Capitol Hill in March. Senator Kaine requested the nomination process be delayed for the safety of Senate members and staff.

On Monday, McConnell moved to adjourn the Senate until only October 19. Kaine requested the Senate reconvene on November 4. Leader McConnell denied Kaine’s request.

“I don’t think there is any unreasonableness to a Judiciary Committee member’s request that a hearing on the single most important appointment that the Senate might make should be done in person and that, if it’s done in person, it should be done in person in a way that’s safe,” Kaine said on Monday. “And that is the request that Democrats would have and that we continue to believe would be in accord with the institution’s norms but also the best thing for the safety of all members.”

