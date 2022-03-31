WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed a $10 million investment in creating a Black Homeownership Fund in her Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

In anticipation of the fund, the mayor is creating a Strike Force in June that will have 120 days to research and report recommendations for how to most effectively deploy the fund.

“This effort is one more way we can put homeownership within reach for Black Washingtonians while helping longtime residents keep and maintain their homes,” said Mayor Bowser. “We have developed many programs to give residents a fair shot, but addressing long-term racial disparities in homeownership and household wealth for Black Washingtonians requires new, innovative strategies that the Strike Force can help us create.”

The Strike Force’s recommendations will surround increasing access to homeownership for longtime Black residents of D.C. The group will also recommend ways to support wealth-building opportunities through homeownership.

“The wealth gap in the District of Columbia is exacerbated by the homeownership gap, which exists in no small part because of discriminatory policies supported by the federal government such as redlining,” said Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio. “Mayor Bowser will task the Strike Force with recommending policies and programs to overcome historic injustices that we as a city and as a nation have failed to address and led to the racial wealth gap. One way to overcome intentional policies like redlining is to find new ways to greenlight homeownership.”

In the District, homeownership is becoming increasingly expensive, and racial disparities in homeownership rates are striking. Of Black residents in the District, 34 percent own their homes versus nearly 49 percent of white residents.

Anyone who needs resources for homeownership can click here.