Mayor requests $43 million for police budget, Councilmembers asking for more details

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested that City Council reallocate $43 million dollars to the Metropolitan Police Department budget.

The request has led to nine councilmembers asking for a detailed explanation behind the funds. In a letter to the city administrator, councilmembers said they are concerned for multiple reasons, including how the need for these funds came about and the consequences of taking the money from other funds when it is needed to help D.C. residents.

THREAD: I’ve joined my colleagues in requesting a full explanation for Reprogramming Request 23-141. Here’s what we know: the bulk of the reprogramming $$ will be used to repay overtime costs for MPD – $10M more than the entire approved overtime budget for FY21. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/TpSzu1EfDi — Brianne K. Nadeau (@BrianneKNadeau) October 26, 2020

The city administrator posted on Twitter that the request had been received and the city is working on its response.

Thanks CM @BrianneKNadeau. We've received the @councilofdc correspondence and we are working on a full response to your questions. Likewise, we look forward to further discussions with you and others on making continued improvements to DC’s health and human services programs. — DC OCA (@DC_OCA) October 26, 2020

If the Council agrees to move the $43 million over, the money will be taken from Workforce Investments Account, The Department of Health Care Finance and Child and Family Services.