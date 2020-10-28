Mayor requests $43 million for police budget, Councilmembers asking for more details

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested that City Council reallocate $43 million dollars to the Metropolitan Police Department budget.
The request has led to nine councilmembers asking for a detailed explanation behind the funds. In a letter to the city administrator, councilmembers said they are concerned for multiple reasons, including how the need for these funds came about and the consequences of taking the money from other funds when it is needed to help D.C. residents.
The city administrator posted on Twitter that the request had been received and the city is working on its response.
If the Council agrees to move the $43 million over, the money will be taken from Workforce Investments Account, The Department of Health Care Finance and Child and Family Services.
