Mayor Bowser’s sister passes away due to COVID

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser’s sister, Mercia Bowser, passed away on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complications.

“Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic,” Bowser said in a statement.

Mercia was Mayor Bowser’s only sister and oldest sibling. She had been receiving treatment for COVID-related pneumonia at Washington Hospital Center until her death.

In her statement, Bowser asked that others “continue to keep those who have been lost or impacted by the pandemic and those who are working so hard to protect us from it in your thoughts and prayers.”