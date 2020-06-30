Mayor Bowser updates DC residents on COVID-19 measures

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District recently reported 35 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total cases to 10,327.

Residents are still advised to take precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the District:

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Choose your activities wisely

Stay home when you are sick

Bowser shared that she does believe the name of Woodrow Wilson High School should be changed. Princeton University and several other schools around the nation have removed the names of leaders due to their racist thinking and replaced them with new names that reflect the community.

For more information on COVID-19 and resources in the District visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The full conference can be viewed here.