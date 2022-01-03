Winter storm: D.C. return to school plan pushed back, COVID testing cancelled

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As snow continues to coat the roads of D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser highlighted different services that were affected, including District COVID testing and the plan to safely return to schools after winter break.

The original plan for DCPS students and staff to pick up rapid COVID tests and submit results before returning to school after winter break is sliding back by one day due to the ongoing winter storm.

Bowser said that staff will now be able to pick up tests and submit results on Tuesday, while students can get their tests on Tuesday or Wednesday.

COVID testing on Monday was also canceled due to the ongoing storm. Trash collection will also be sliding one day.

She said during her Monday press conference that the snow is projected to continue for longer than they anticipated. Bowser had first declared a snow emergency that began at midnight on Monday to help snow crews begin to clear the roads.

As the snow continues to fall, we urge you to reconsider any non-essential trips and avoid driving. MPD members are working to keep you safe today and everyday.❄️ #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/aRyhgSGMDN — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 3, 2022

“Crews have been out in the District since midnight focused on salting and plowing roads. … I can’t emphasize enough right now that you should stay home. Stay off the roads right now to allow our crews to work and protect yourselves; the roads right now are very slick and in some places hard to pass,” she said.

More information and updates about the District’s response can be found online.