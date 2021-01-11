Mayor Bowser talks inauguration security, announces new eligibility for COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser urged Americans not to visit the District for President-elect Biden’s inauguration and announced that a new group is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in a press conference Monday morning.

The mayor requested that President Trump declare a pre-Emergency Declaration for D.C. for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Bowser said the inauguration poses two unprecedented challenges: the COVID-19 pandemic and Wednesday’s domestic terror attack on the Capitol.

Mayor Bowser also called for extended security efforts by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for the inauguration, an initiative she outlined Sunday.

Biden will take his oath January 20 on the Capitol’s west front where, weeks before, violent insurrectionists overwhelmed Capitol Police in an attempt to stop the finalization of Biden’s win.

Mayor Bowser announced that, effective Monday, D.C. residents aged 65 and older are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“On Monday, I encourage DC seniors to book their appointments. If you are the caregiver for or have a family member or neighbor who is 65 or older, reach out to them and let them know a safe and effective vaccine is available and make sure they know how to get an appointment,” said Bowser.

Bowser said that making an appointment takes five minutes. Residents can apply for the vaccine at vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling the city’s coronavirus call center at 855-363-0333.

On Sunday, D.C. reported 334 new positive COVID-19 cases and four new COVID-19 related deaths.