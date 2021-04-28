Mayor Bowser specifies dates and times for walk-up vaccination sites

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District’s walk-up COVID-19 vaccination sites open on Saturday, May 1, with no appointment needed for D.C. residents 18 and older.

As noted in the above schedule, three of the walk-up sites will administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and then begin using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

When residents go to a walk-up site for their first dose, they will make an appointment to receive their second dose. The walk-up sites should only be used for second doses if an individual has an appointment for a second dose at that site.

The walk-up sites will be in addition to the pharmacies, clinics, and health care providers that are also administering the vaccines citywide. These sites will operate their own scheduling systems, and residents who prefer to make an appointment instead of visiting a walk-up site are encouraged to make an appointment at a pharmacy, clinic, or health care provider. Residents can find information about available vaccines at vaccinefinder.org.

Children’s National continues to serve as the vaccination site for DC residents who are 16 and 17 years old.

Residents who are unable to leave home to get vaccinated can call 1-855-363-0333 to make an appointment for a free at-home vaccination.

The sites open on Mayor Muriel Bowser’s “Day of Action.” The event will be a city-wide canvas campaign to encourage residents to get their vaccine. Community members interested in joining the effort and helping neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated should visit bit.ly/dayofactiondc.