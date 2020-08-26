Mayor Bowser shares updates ahead of first day of school for DCPS students

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser’s office is providing an update on DC Public Schools ahead of the first day of classes.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the Ida B. Wells Middle School in Northwest DC. Mayor Bowser had previously said on Monday that more details about schools would be shared Wednesday.

The mayor’s office is hosting a Community Leader Telephone Town Hall on coronavirus and the first day of school. Anyone interested in participating or listening can dial in at (844) 881-1314. There is no passcode. It starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

DC Health has released its latest COVID-19 data from August 25. 38 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 13,722.

An 84-year-old woman died from COVID-19. 605 District residents have lost their lives because of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

