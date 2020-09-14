Mayor Bowser shares COVID-19 update for the District Monday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 30 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the District on Sunday.

That brings the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in DC to 14,6222. No new deaths were reported, keeping the death toll at 616.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday. It will be streamed live above.

Click here for additional data and COVID-19 resources for Washington, D.C.

