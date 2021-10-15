Mayor Bowser says she won’t take Dave Chappelle’s keys to DC away; Pride Center of Maryland weighs in on “The Closer” special

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Back in 2017, Mayor Muriel Bowser awarded D.C. native, Dave Chapelle, a key to the city. And although Comedian Dave Chappelle’s latest special has LBTQ+ organizations, such as the Human Rights campaign calling it “anti-trans,” Bowser says she is not considering rescinding the key.

“I regard Dave as a friend and as an artist who is a genius,” said Bowser in a press conference Thursday. “That doesn’t mean I agree with everything he says or how he says it.”

Tramour Wilson of the Pride Center of Maryland says that he has been a longtime Dave Chapelle fan. Wilson thinks the content can cause emotional harm and doesn’t progress the initiatives of the LGBTQ+ community.

“If you look at comedy, you always hear LGBT jokes, majority of comedians have them,” said Wilson. “I think it takes a reevaluation to really find out what it should look like and how that can be more inclusive.”

Bowser said she has not directly had a conversation with Chapelle about his comments. Also, recently where Chapelle went to school, Duke Ellington named a stage after him.

