Mayor Bowser proposes legislation to boost local economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — District of Columbia Council has a bill before them that proposes ideas to boost the local economy. The bill, named “Reopen Washington, D.C. Alcohol Act,” was proposed by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

If the bill is voted in and goes into effect, it will help local restaurants and bring essential services to underserved neighborhoods in the community. Some of the ideas in the bill include extending emergency programs like streateries, establishing a Commercial Lifestyle License to allow patrons to walk around and consume purchased alcohol within predefined boundaries and amending several licensing operational requirements.

Additionally, the bill will create a new grocery store class license to draw more grocers to the District. With this piece of the bill, there is a stipulation that any applicants interested in using the license to open a Class A grocery store in Wards 1-6 must first operate such a store in Wards 7 and 8 for at least six months.

“I have charged my Administration with developing bold, innovative solutions to ensure our businesses and the workers they employ can thrive beyond this pandemic. As we continue to focus on boosting the District’s economy, this legislation will move us in the right direction by removing hurdles for businesses and providing new ways to bring in revenue. Since the public health emergency began last March, the District has led the nation in pivoting to support restaurants and foodservice establishments through various funding opportunities, including the $100 million Bridge Fund, the $33 million DC Small Business Microgrant Program, the Ward 7 and 8 Microgrant Program, the Small Business Resiliency Fund, and the Streatery Winter Ready Grant Program. As we move toward a new normal, we will continue creating more innovative programs that help local businesses make it to the other side of this pandemic.”

To download a copy of the act, click the following link: Reopen Washington DC Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Amendment Act of 2021.