Mayor Bowser outlines plan for economic comeback

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser and other local officials laid out their plan for how the District is going to make an economic comeback as the city opens back up.

Leona Agouridis, the Executive Director of the Golden Triangle Bid, said, “In large cities throughout the country, the job of bringing back jobs will not be easy.”

Though building the city back to what it was, or better than before, will not be easy, the Mayor believes the proposed 2021 fiscal year budget will kickstart the journey.

Mayor Bowser, “$17.5 billion and we can describe that budget in two words, equity and recovery.”

Antwanye Ford, Chairman of the Workforce Investment Council Board, added, “The city has committed, this budget has committed to provide training, coaching and the support services that are needed.”

Broken down partly, the budget dedicates $30 million to attract high-impact employers, $49 million to expand subsidized employment and training and $6 million to start a rapid reskilling program.

Mayor Bowser explained, “We’re going to bet first on our residents. We know we have great residents. We are going to put in place great programs that will help them get the training we need and we are going to attract the private sector jobs that will offer longterm employment for them.”

Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, John Falcicchio, said, “We need to make sure businesses have the opportunities to come back and that they have the assistance to do that.” As the city continues to move forward, leadership believes the Mayor’s plan will bring a better D.C. than before.

Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director of the Department of Employment Services, said, “Some folks say we get back to normal, but I say normal is not good enough. Our Mayor knows that the old normal is not good enough.”

The Council is still going over the Mayor’s proposed budget.