Mayor Bowser nominates new Fire & EMS Chief

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-DC) has named Assistant Fire Chief John Donnelly as the new leader of DC Fire & EMS.

“I will lead by honoring our core values and incorporating them in everything we do,” said Donnelly at a news conference on Friday. “Our path forward is the path we have been on.”

Retiring Chief Gregory Dean

Courtesy: The District of Columbia

Chief Gregory Dean formally retired from DC Fire & EMS Friday after about 5.5 years with the department. Chief Dean previously served as the Fire EMS Chief in Seattle for a decade after moving up through the ranks within the department.

“To the men and women who roar up and down the street… I am forever grateful for the kind treatment you provided to the residents and visitors of the District of Columbia,” said Chief Dean. “This is a great department, and I thank you for allowing me to be part of your history.”

Chief Dean has been working in Fire & EMS for half a century. He said any day would’ve been acceptable to retire, but he wanted to wait until after the COVID-19 pandemic was more manageable and the new fiscal year was approaching.

“If we take care of each other and we take care of our residents, life is pretty easy,” said Chief Dean.

