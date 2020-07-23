Mayor Bowser mandates masks in DC

Bowser has also extended the state of emergency and public health emergency for DC through October 9th, 2020

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said people in the district must wear a mask when they leave their homes if they will come to contact with another person.

Bowser made the announcement Wednesday in one of her weekly COVID-19 meetings.

Exceptions include:

children under the age of three

a person in an enclosed office

a person eating or drinking

a person participating in outdoor exercise

“This is for emphasis,” said Bowser. “The guidance with layout some expectation that we have been asked repeatedly. But the emphasis is on if you are going out wear a mask because if you come into six feet of somebody else this will protect them and all of us.”

Bowser has also extended the state of emergency and public health emergency for DC through October 9th, 2020.

