Mayor Bowser mandates masks in DC

Washington-DC

Bowser has also extended the state of emergency and public health emergency for DC through October 9th, 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said people in the district must wear a mask when they leave their homes if they will come to contact with another person.

Bowser made the announcement Wednesday in one of her weekly COVID-19 meetings.

Exceptions include:

  • children under the age of three
  • a person in an enclosed office
  • a person eating or drinking
  • a person participating in outdoor exercise

“This is for emphasis,” said Bowser. “The guidance with layout some expectation that we have been asked repeatedly. But the emphasis is on if you are going out wear a mask because if you come into six feet of somebody else this will protect them and all of us.”

Bowser has also extended the state of emergency and public health emergency for DC through October 9th, 2020.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories