Mayor Bowser kicking off affordable housing projects to include $400 mil. in Housing Production Trust Funds

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Mayor Muriel Bowser is kicking off the release of the Consolidated Request for Proposals (RFP) for affordable housing projects which will include $400 million in Housing Production Trust Funds (HPTF) at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The announcement will take place at 218 Vine Street, NW and you can tune in live here.

Speakers will include:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Polly Donaldson, Director, Department of Housing and Community Development

Jair Lynch, President and CEO of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners

