Mayor Bowser issues citywide curfew in the District

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a citywide curfew from 6 pm on Wednesday until 6 am on Thursday.
This curfew comes after reports of Trump supporters clashing with law enforcement at the Capital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
