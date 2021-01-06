Mayor Bowser issues citywide curfew in the District

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a citywide curfew from 6 pm on Wednesday until 6 am on Thursday.

This curfew comes after reports of Trump supporters clashing with law enforcement at the Capital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

