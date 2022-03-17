WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is highlighting investments into building a safer, stronger D.C. Thursday morning.

Her fiscal year 2023 budget is the seventh budget presented to the Council by Mayor Bowser. “This budget is a big budget that invests in our strategic priorities. It especially invests in bringing everybody back,” Mayor Bowser said.

“We know this pandemic has upended a lot of our systems and upended our lives, and we are committed to making sure that everybody has an opportunity to get back on track,” she said. The mayor is focusing on helping the public safety ecosystem, which she said has been particularly strained during the pandemic.

The F.Y. 2023 budget will make an investment into resources that will help people involved in cycles of violence. This includes a $1.7 million investment into the Office of Neighborhood Engagement to open a new position for life coaches. This will fund 20 people to serve residents with life coaching. “Adding life coaches to the group of professionals is another level that will make us more successful at connecting people who need services to those services,” Mayor Bowser said.

Additionally, for the public safety sector, the mayor is focusing on hiring more police officers. Specifically, the city wants to add D.C. residents to the force, and bring the female workforce up as well. Finally, the budget has a portion for modernizing the D.C. jail.

The budget also has a focus on recreation services. The mayor said the number of spots for summer camp will be doubled next year, but that for 2022, there will be a supplemental budget adding some more spots.

There will also be an increase in opportunities to teach people how to swim, as well as opening pools for longer. Taking it a step further, the mayor’s office plans to add 1,200 more opportunities for girls to play sports in D.C., establishing a competitive gymnastics program for underprivileged youth and the first youth golf program.

“This is a 19.5 billion dollar balanced budget that’s focused on how we come back from a pandemic, economic crisis, how we come back to making sure we’re creating jobs for D.C. residents, bringing our downtown and commercial corridors alive, making sure that our kids are safe and making up for time lost in school, and making sure that everybody in the city has a fair shot to succeed,” the mayor added.

This event took place at the Kennedy Recreation Center at 11 a.m. To view live click here.