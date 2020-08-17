Mayor Bowser holds news conference Monday morning in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is scheduled to hold a news conference at One Judiciary Square Old Council Chambers on Monday.
DC Health has posted the latest information regarding COVID-19. 53 new positive tests were reported Sunday. 13,273 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the District since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported. The total remains at 597.
