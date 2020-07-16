Mayor Bowser reports 50 new cases of COVID-19 in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The nation’s capital reports 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the overall positive total to 11,076.

Officials encourage D.C. residents to continue to practice safe measures in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 as more activities become available:

  • Wear a mask
  • Practice social distancing
  • Wash your hands frequently
  • Stay home if you’re sick

D.C. school officials highlighted possible methods that will be put into place in order to offer parents different options for students returning to school in the fall. A final decision on how students will be returning to school in the fall is expected to be made on July 31.

For more information on COVID-19 and access to available resources in D.C. visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The full press conference can be viewed here.

