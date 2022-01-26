Mayor Bowser extends DC indoor mask mandate and Public Health Emergency

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser has extended the limited Public Health Emergency until Feb. 15 and indoor mask requirements until Feb. 28.
You can read the full indoor mask requirements here, and you can read the full Public Health Emergency here.
