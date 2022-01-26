Mayor Bowser extends DC indoor mask mandate and Public Health Emergency

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Muriel Bowser

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, as she speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus and the District’s response, Monday, July 20, 2020 in Washington. In the face of newly rising infection numbers, Bowser says she’ll issue an executive order making face masks mandatory outside the home. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser has extended the limited Public Health Emergency until Feb. 15 and indoor mask requirements until Feb. 28.

Image
Courtesy: @MayorBowser via Twitter

You can read the full indoor mask requirements here, and you can read the full Public Health Emergency here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories