102 new COVID-19 cases reported in DC

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser signs a new order mandating all residents to wear a mask while in public spaces in D.C.

“If you leave home you should wear a mask.”

Officials report 102 new COVID-19 cases in D.C., bringing the total number of positive cases to 11,529. Residents are reminded to take precautions in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Stay home if you are sick

Wash your hands frequently

For more information on COVID-19 testing sites and resources in D.C. visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The full press conference can be viewed here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM