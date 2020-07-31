Mayor Bowser discusses COVID-19 in the District

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District reported 69 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the overall positive case total to 12,126.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
