DC Mayor Bowser reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser reports 54 new positive COVID-19 cases in D.C., bringing the overall positive case total to 11,999.
D.C. will now be requiring anyone arriving after non-essential travel from a COVID-19 hot spot must self-quarantine for 14 days. This all comes after Bowser announced face-masks must be worn in the district when anyone leaves their home. Officials released a list that includes all the states that are considered COVID-19 hot spots:
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Alabama
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wisconsin
The full Mayor’s Order and further details on non-essential travel guidelines from high-risk states can be viewed at coronavirus.dc.gov/phasetwo.
D.C. officials urge residents to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines in order to limit the spread of the virus:
- Wear a mask when leaving your home
- Stay home when sick
- Practice social distancing
- Wash your hands frequently
For more information on COVID-19 and to access resources in D.C. visit coronavirus.dc.gov.
The full press conference can be viewed here.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Federal officers leaving Portland by Thursday, governor says
- Justice gives update on pandemic in WV
- WVSU requires COVID-19 test for return to campus, testing event scheduled
- Newsfeed Now: Mysterious seeds from China; Thousands remember John Lewis
- Biden expected to choose running mate next week