DC Mayor Bowser reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser reports 54 new positive COVID-19 cases in D.C., bringing the overall positive case total to 11,999.

D.C. will now be requiring anyone arriving after non-essential travel from a COVID-19 hot spot must self-quarantine for 14 days. This all comes after Bowser announced face-masks must be worn in the district when anyone leaves their home. Officials released a list that includes all the states that are considered COVID-19 hot spots:

Arkansas

Arizona

Alabama

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

The full Mayor’s Order and further details on non-essential travel guidelines from high-risk states can be viewed at coronavirus.dc.gov/phasetwo.

D.C. officials urge residents to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines in order to limit the spread of the virus:

Wear a mask when leaving your home

Stay home when sick

Practice social distancing

Wash your hands frequently

For more information on COVID-19 and to access resources in D.C. visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The full press conference can be viewed here.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM