DC Mayor Bowser reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser reports 54 new positive COVID-19 cases in D.C., bringing the overall positive case total to 11,999.

D.C. will now be requiring anyone arriving after non-essential travel from a COVID-19 hot spot must self-quarantine for 14 days. This all comes after Bowser announced face-masks must be worn in the district when anyone leaves their home. Officials released a list that includes all the states that are considered COVID-19 hot spots:

  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • Alabama
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho 
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

The full Mayor’s Order and further details on non-essential travel guidelines from high-risk states can be viewed at coronavirus.dc.gov/phasetwo.

D.C. officials urge residents to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines in order to limit the spread of the virus:

  • Wear a mask when leaving your home
  • Stay home when sick
  • Practice social distancing
  • Wash your hands frequently

For more information on COVID-19 and to access resources in D.C. visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The full press conference can be viewed here.

